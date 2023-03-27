Watch Now
Nevada lawmakers react to Nashville school shooting

Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 15:58:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers are reacting to a school shooting in Nashville that left seven people dead.

Nashville police said a 28-year-old woman entered The Covenant School and opened fire killing three children and three adult staff members. The woman was then shot and killed.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden both addressed the matter Monday calling it a heartbreaking tragedy.

Biden comments on Nashville school shooting
First Lady comments on Nashville shooting

This comes after school shootings over the past two years including an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a first grader shooting his teacher in Virginia, and a shooting that injured two administrators in Denver.

Nevada lawmakers are saying more should be done to prevent situations like this from unfolding again.

President Biden is also calling on Congress to pass his assault weapons ban in the wake of the Nashville shooting.

Earlier this month, Biden signed an executive order that focuses on increasing background checks before anyone is allowed to purchase weapons, improving public awareness and safe weapons storage, and addressing lost or stolen firearms during shipping.

