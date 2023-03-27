Nevada lawmakers react to Nashville school shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers are reacting to a school shooting in Nashville that left seven people dead.

Nashville police said a 28-year-old woman entered The Covenant School and opened fire killing three children and three adult staff members. The woman was then shot and killed.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden both addressed the matter Monday calling it a heartbreaking tragedy.

This comes after school shootings over the past two years including an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a first grader shooting his teacher in Virginia, and a shooting that injured two administrators in Denver.

Nevada lawmakers are saying more should be done to prevent situations like this from unfolding again.

Paul and I are heartbroken by the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville and are keeping the children, parents, teachers, and staff in our prayers.



Our kids deserve to be safe at school. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) March 27, 2023

I am heartbroken by the shooting at a school in Nashville today, & thankful to first responders who rushed to the scene. I'm keeping the victims, survivors, their families, & the community in my thoughts.



No child should be afraid to go to school.



We must stop this violence. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) March 27, 2023

I join the Nashville community in mourning after yet another mass shooting in our country.



How many children have to die before Republicans work with us to stop gun violence? — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) March 27, 2023

While the majority passed a bill to "protect" kids by banning books, suppressing history, & targeting LGBTQ+ youth, more students died from gun violence.



THIRTEEN K-12 school shootings this year. One per week.



Enough stunts. We need real action to protect our kids.#Nashville pic.twitter.com/yA3yqSui2y — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) March 27, 2023

President Biden is also calling on Congress to pass his assault weapons ban in the wake of the Nashville shooting.

Earlier this month, Biden signed an executive order that focuses on increasing background checks before anyone is allowed to purchase weapons, improving public awareness and safe weapons storage, and addressing lost or stolen firearms during shipping.