Nevada lawmakers consider bill to create more wildlife crossings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers are considering another bill which would increase the number of wildlife crossings across the state.

Assembly Bill 112 would create a Wildlife Crossings Account in the State General Fund and require the Department of Transportation and Department of Wildlife to work together to identify where wildlife crossings are needed and how to construct them.

The bipartisan infrastructure billsigned by President Joe Biden in 2021 includes $350 million over the next five years for projects to reduce collisions between vehicles and wildlife. The first year includes $60 million in funding.

ON THE HORIZON: Nevada senator supports grant for high-speed train from Las Vegas to Southern California

It's something that's been on the state's radar for awhile.

The Department of Transportation said Nevada built its first wildlife crossing back in 2010 and since then, more than 37,000 animals have used those crossings.

When looking at current wildlife crossings in Nevada, the only one near the Las Vegas valley is the Boulder City Bypass, which was built in 2018.

Transportation officials argue this proposed investment could save the state a lot of money long-term. They say vehicle collisions with wild and domestic animals results in more than 500 reported crashes that cost the public over $19 million a year.

INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS: Federal funding going to renovations at Harry Reid International Airport

This isn't the first bill that lawmakers have considered regarding animal crossings.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 211, which required developers to consult with the Department of Wildlife to discuss how to mitigate or protect wildlife and species in certain areas.