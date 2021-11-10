Wildlife vs. development, can we both survive?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have created a human environment in the Mojave desert. The Mojave desert that has been home to many different species long before humans inhabited it. Development has an impact on wildlife but we have to make sure it’s not a negative one for the future.

Within its sharp peaks and sunset colors, the Mojave desert is home to a vast number of different species. The desert tortoise, the ancient Joshua Tree forest, bighorn sheep, kit fox, burrowing owls, eagles, hummingbirds and many more. But as the Las Vegas area continues to develop, the question remains: do these native species stand a chance?

Sherri Mantanona, the president of the Desert Innovation Research and Technology (DIRT) chamber explains: "When you have hyper-development, you’re entire ecosystem shifts. Sometimes that’s okay and sometimes species can make due with those changes but you see these big shifts. When you lose those endemic species or keystone species, it’s still a desert but it’s no longer the Mojave desert. It is a new desert. That can be a desert that is fairly desolate of creatures and primarily filled with grasses that weren't there before or weeds."

The changing climate and decades long drought are impacting these desert species in ways you might not think.

"With the tortoises specifically, we’re seeing more predation on tortoises by other wildlife. They’re looking for moisture sources and sometimes that comes in the form of meat. Maybe vegetation isn’t as robust so there aren’t as many small animals like rabbits or any other rodents that they would prey on normally. We’re seeing impacts in behavioral shifts because of lack of water and lack of food resources," said Mantanona.

The Friends of Nevada Wilderness, an organization dedicated to protecting wilderness areas, says the growth and development of Las Vegas can have negative impacts.

"We’ve seen an increase on invasive species. Like cheatgrass or red brome. These can take over a landscape to where there isn’t as much plant diversity or as many native plants as there use to be. This can be really impactful for wildfires. These things can increase how many wildfires can happen as well as how intense they are. Which of course can have impacts on wildlife as well as us," says Grace Palermo, the

Southern Nevada director for Friends of Nevada Wilderness.

In order to make sure that these ecosystems aren’t deeply disturbed, contractors and wildlife agencies say they take great caution with development. The National Environment Protection Act (NEPA) is a government agency that aims to ensure all environmental impacts are assessed before a project starts. This process takes a lot of time and involves all kinds of scientists like geologists, paleontologists, hydrologists, archaeologists and biologists.

Palermo told us: "One of the really important things that we are starting to see and learn about wildlife is that they need migration corridors. Places that allow them to go to on habitat area to another. Whether that's east to west or from lower elevations to higher elevations. Especially with the big temperature swings we have in Las Vegas."

They examine vegetation down to the soil. Everyone comes together with the bureau of land management and the area wildlife agency to look at every single natural resource. They ask “What’s going to be the impact?” “What’s going to have the least impact?” “Can we propose moving to the left 300 meters to save this critical habitat?” “Can we not do this plan and do an alternative plan?”

The Nevada Conservation League executive director Paul Selberg reports: "We helped pass ab211, which asks for developers to consult with the Nevada Department of Wildlife. This requires proposals to help mitigate or protect wildlife or different species in the area."

One big project in the works is the Brightline West project, which will connect Southern California to Southern Nevada. In this area, rich with southwest wildlife, the high-speed rail will get people from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in about 3 hours.Twice as fast as driving. The Brightline West construction group says this will be the greenest form of travel in the country.

Carbon emissions from cars will be greatly reduced on this zero-emission train and recycling, water-fill stations and irrigation systems will be along the route. Brightline West says it’s goal is to do no harm to the wildlife in the area and have moved the railway corridor to the I-15 median, which is already disturbed. They have worked with public and private partners about wildlife issues and have biologists and trained staff on the site who know how to handle creatures, such as the threatened and vulnerable desert tortoise.

"Some of the really neat ways we’ve seen Nevada approach that. One example is the bighorn sheep. The highway overpasses that the Department of Transportation has put in. It’s a fairly new thing but we’re seeing some really good success for allowing those bighorn sheep as well as other animals like mull deer, coyotes and all sorts of things move from one mountain range to another," explains Palermo.

Environmental groups across Nevada say we are sharing their space. They say if we encounter wildlife leave them alone and watch from a distance.

"A lot of people come out here and they don’t realize how robust the wildlife is out here. They look outside and they see tan and gray rocks. Some yellowish bushes and that’s the end all be all but when you actually take a microscope to those leaves and you show them the waxiness and the little hairs, they’re actually kind of cute. When you let somebody handle a tortoise that is a pet and not a wild animal, they make that connection to the wild animal now. When you’ve been walking through life not being aware of your impacts, it makes you a little bit more conscious of your actions," says Mantanona.

