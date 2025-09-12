Nevada issues health alert for contaminated cannabis products

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) issued a public health alert Friday over some contaminated cannabis products.

The compliance board said CCB agents discovered the products were "misrepresented" during initial tests and had to be tested again. The secondary results showed some uninfused pre-rolls and flower products of the Virtue brand were contaminated with yeast and mold.

Additionally, the CCB said more products which couldn't undergo secondary tests may also be contaminated.

The CCB is advising consumers to avoid or take caution when using these products:



Affected products were sold between April 1, 2025, and Aug. 29, 2025, at the following dispensaries:

