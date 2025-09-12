Nevada issues health alert for contaminated cannabis products

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) issued a public health alert Friday over some contaminated cannabis products.
The compliance board said CCB agents discovered the products were "misrepresented" during initial tests and had to be tested again. The secondary results showed some uninfused pre-rolls and flower products of the Virtue brand were contaminated with yeast and mold.
Additionally, the CCB said more products which couldn't undergo secondary tests may also be contaminated.
The CCB is advising consumers to avoid or take caution when using these products:
Affected products were sold between April 1, 2025, and Aug. 29, 2025, at the following dispensaries:
- Thrive Cannabis Marketplace at 2755 West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas
- Thrive Cannabis Marketplace at 1868 Royal Drive in Jackpot
- Thrive Cannabis Marketplace at 7300 South Virginia Street in Reno
- Thrive Cannabis Marketplace at 2975 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive in Las Vegas
- Thrive Cannabis Marketplace at 3698 West Cactus Avenue in Las Vegas
- Thrive Cannabis Marketplace at 3500 West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas
- Wallflower Cannabis House at 6540 Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas
- Wallflower Cannabis House at 3485 Volunteer Boulevard in Henderson
- Jardin at 2900 East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas
- Euphoria Wellness LLC at 7780 South Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas
- Tree of Life Dispensary LV at 1437 North Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas
- Tree of Life LV at 150 East Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas
- NuWu Cannabis Marketplace at 1235 Paiute Circle in Las Vegas
- Medizin at 4850 West Sunset Road in Las Vegas
- Green at 101 South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas
- Silver Sage Dispensary at 4626 West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas
- The Grove at 4647 University Center Drive in Las Vegas
- The Grove at 1541 East Basin Avenue in Pahrump
- Cultivate at 3615 Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas
- Cultivate at 7105 North Durango Drive in Las Vegas