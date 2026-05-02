Nevada Immigrant Coalition rallies in downtown Las Vegas on May Day to demand worker protections

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Immigrant Coalition held a march and rally in downtown Las Vegas on May Day, joining similar demonstrations across the country to demand better treatment for immigrant families and workers.

The event coincided with First Friday, drawing attention to the economic pressures facing local businesses and workers as costs continue to rise.

Noe' Orozco, a representative with the Nevada Immigrant Coalition, said the group is focused on elevating people over corporations.

WATCH | Nevada Immigrant Coalition rallies on May Day to demand worker protections

Nevada Immigrant Coalition rallies on May Day to demand worker protections

"We're trying to put people above corporations, and we one way. You can do that is definitely by supporting the local businesses, because a lot of the local businesses, they, they sustain themselves," Orozco said.

Many local business owners and workers say they rely on the foot traffic that First Friday generates each month.

"It's our one night a month that we get walking traffic as if we're on Fremont Street or on the Strip," said a business owner at First Friday.

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Workers also described the financial strain of the current economy.

"It's very difficult to be living in the economy now without having two jobs," said another business owner at First Friday.

The coalition said it is also responding to a recent surge in immigration enforcement activity across Nevada, which it says is negatively affecting local families.

KTNV

"Since the start of last year, we've seen a lot more of those overlapping conversations happening. And so, as I mentioned, right, highlighting the workers' rights and a lot of those workers, a lot of workers that we engage with our migrant or immigrant workers, immigrant families, and so regardless of what industry you're looking at, there is going to be an immigrant household that is being impacted," Orozco said.

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