Nevada Homeless Alliance continues mission to end homelessness with free North Las Vegas resource event

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mission to end homelessness takes another step forward with a community resource event taking place this Thursday in North Las Vegas.

Channel 13 continues to be steadfast in telling you about community resource events, especially as many of you bring us concerns over homelessness affecting people in the community.

Solution for help may be found at an upcoming Nevada Homeless Alliance Family Connect pop-up event — happening this Thursday, May 8, at Delta Academy from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and available to students and families across the valley. Delta Academy is located at 818 W Brooks Avenue in North Las Vegas.

According to the nonprofit, their pop-ups have served thousands of people by providing critical resources in healthcare, education, mentorships, financial literacy, housing assessments and more in their mission to end homelessness.

“At Nevada Homeless Alliance, we believe that collaboration is the key to success,” said Dr. Catrina Grigsby-Thedford, executive director of Nevada Homeless Alliance. “In order to be effective in meeting our mission and serving the most vulnerable neighbors, we must ensure that we are working alongside our non-profit, jurisdictional, corporate partners and the general public.”

There will also be vision and medical services available, including vision tests, blood pressure checks, vaccinations for back-to-school season (COVID-19, flu, and Hepatitis A, B, and C).

“At Delta Academy, not only are we passionate about helping our students and families succeed, but also, our community throughout Southern Nevada,” said Dr. Lashon Fredricks, high school principal of Delta Academy. “For many, crucial resources are not easily accessible, so we are grateful to have Nevada Homeless Alliance bring such an incredible pop-up event to our campus, welcoming those in need of support.”

In addition to the resources mentioned above, assistance will also be offered for:



Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Medicaid and Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS)

If you do plan on attending the pop-up event, students and families will need to provide birth certificates and a Nevada ID card for entry.



