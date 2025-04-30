New documentary highlights student homelessness in Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A powerful new documentary is putting a spotlight on student homelessness in the Clark County School District.

The film, “Learning to Survive: A Lesson in Student Homelessness," was screened Tuesday night at Rancho High School.

"They come to school to get an education, but we really don't know what their life is like," said Tracy Sakamoto, who watched the documentary.

Jhovani Carillo went to the screening to learn more.

The documentary aims to raise awareness, but also to help CCSD staff better support students facing housing instability.

The documentary provides a glimpse of the challenges homeless students in CCSD face and the resources made available to them to help them with their academic success.

"Can we listen better; can we support without judgment? Those are the things that we need to be highlighting because that's what brings people and keeps people in schools," said Meg Pike, CCSD community liaison.

According to Pike, more than 13,500 CCSD students were identified as experiencing homelessness during the last school year.

She explained they define homelessness as students living in shelters, cars, temporary housing, and in some cases, on the streets.

"We did see an increase over the last year or two of students that are living unsheltered," she said.

The film also features Title I HOPE’s work, the district’s homeless outreach program, which works to remove barriers for students experiencing homelessness to enroll in school, and educate school personnel, parents, and unaccompanied youth about educational options.

"It's really our job to make sure that students experiencing homelessness are enrolled in school immediately and have what they need to succeed in school," Pike said.

