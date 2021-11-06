Nevada Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian on I-15 near Primm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 15 near Primm.

The agency says the crash happened on the northbound Primm off-ramp. The ramp will be closed for several hours.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

