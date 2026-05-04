LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Emily Leonard of Spring Valley High School and Micah Giron of Carson High School were named the outstanding lead actress and actor at the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards Sunday.

WATCH | Justin Hinton gives a brief recap of Sunday's events:

Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards names 2026 top actors

The competition, held at the Smith Center and featured Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Justin Hinton as one of the emcees, showcased the best high school musical theatre talent across the state. A number of students and their schools also took home scholarship money.

Last year's winner, Chris Hayes, presented Leonard and Giron with their awards.

He also participated in a Q&A session with all of the nominees before the show.

Both students will now travel to New York to compete in the Jimmy Awards on June 22 for a chance at additional scholarship money.

Last year, we followed Hayes's journey as he represented Nevada at the Jimmy Awards, going on to win Best Performance by an Actor, a first for a Nevada student: