Nevada Health Link offering savings through American Rescue Plan Act

the state agency, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), is offering even bigger coverage savings to eligible uninsured and insured off-Exchange Nevadans.

These new enhancements are in accordance with the newly-enacted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA or American Rescue Plan) of 2021 passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden on March 11.

Starting next week on April 20, Nevada Health Link is planning for full implementation of ARPA subsidy and Unemployment Insurance rules. Changes made after the ARPA implementation will take effect the first of the following month.

Uninsured Nevadans can enroll now under this Special Enrollment Period (SEP) and will have until 11:59 p.m. on August 15 to submit an application for health insurance on Nevada Health Link.

Nevada Health Link is the only place Nevadans can shop and compare over 50 quality, comprehensive health plans to access increased and expanded financial assistance to lower monthly insurance premiums through ARPA.

In addition, ARPA increases the opportunity for an unprecedented number of Nevadans to receive subsidies for the first time, including Nevadans making over 400% of the federal poverty level.

