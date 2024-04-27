Nevada Health and Human Services looking for vulnerable individual

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas authorities are asking for the public's help to find a vulnerable individual that could need help.

The Aging and Disability Services Division of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is looking for Luis Cutie.

Nevada Department of Health and Human Services

Agency officials said he was last seen on Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m.

That was at a home near Horsehair Blanket Drive in North Las Vegas, which is near El Campo Grand Avenue and Donna Street.

Officials said he can communicate basic needs but can be difficult to understand and struggles with expressive language. They add he speaks English and Spanish.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.