LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims who lost their lives at the Highland Park Independence Day shooting.

At a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL, seven people were killed with an additional 30 people injured. The gunman reportedly fired over 70 rounds into the crowd. Police report the gunman threatened to kill his family back in 2019.

According to a release from the Office of Governor Steve Sisolak, the order is effective immediately until sunset on July 9, 2022.

This Executive Order is in conjunction with the directive from the President of the United States to lower flags to half-staff at all federal government buildings according to a press release.