Nevada DMV offices having "connectivity issues"

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices are having issues issuing certain documents.
According to a post on Friday night, the department said a connectivity issue is affecting all of their offices.
That's preventing driver's licenses, instruction permits, and identification cards from being issue.
DMV officials said there is no timetable for when the issue will be fixed and service will be restored.
