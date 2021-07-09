Nevada Dept. of Employment admits problem with addresses for new cards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation sent the following to 13 Action News:

DETR is aware of a situation some claimants are experiencing, where their address is updated in the DETR system but not with Way2Go. DETR is working diligently to resolve this issue and anticipates addresses will be current with Way2Go shortly.

Claimants experiencing the situation detailed above can contact Way2Go as soon as this weekend to request the new card.

The majority of claimants have current addresses in both systems and can expect their Way2Go card if they have not yet received it.

The Way2Go call center is open 24/7, with little to no wait time in the evenings. Dial (844) 542-1115, choose your preferred language then press #. Enter your social security number and birth date using the format DD/MM/YYYY, and when prompted, enter 0000 for the pin to be transferred to a representative. This process may need to be completed more than once.

