Nevada's employment department says some benefit payments were not processed Monday as expected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's employment department says it was just made aware that some benefit payments for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants were not processed on Monday as expected.

The agency says it initially believed the payment delays were the result of the federal banking holiday but did not specify on Thursday what actually caused the delays.

PUA claimants who filed their weekly certifications on July 4 will be processed on July 9, the department says, and benefit recipients can expect their deposit to be made into their account within three business days.

Regular Unemployment Insurance claimants are not affected by this delay.

Read the full statement from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's Facebook page below: