Here's what you need to know about Nevada unemployment's new Way2Go cards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many unemployment claimants in Nevada are asking "What should I do if I haven't received my Way2Go card yet?"

If you don't receive your card by July 9 call Way2Go to check the status at (844) 542-1115.

Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says cards were mailed throughout the month of June, so it's possible some cards will arrive in the mail through the first week of July.

Also, make sure your address is updated in your claimant portal. If you have a long address, be sure to put your apartment or unit number on the second address line.

For help with this, you can contact the claims center for your area:



Northern Nevada (775) 684-0350

Southern Nevada (702) 486-0350

Rural Nevada & Out-of-State (888) 890-8211 For more information about the debit card transition

With the debit card transition happening, many claimants ask "When will my benefits load onto the new debit card?"

If you file your weekly claim on June 27, 28 or 29, 2021 your benefits will be deposited onto your Bank of America debit card.

If you file your weekly claim June 30 or after, your benefits will be deposited onto your new Way2Go debit card.

Visit detr.nv.gov for more information.