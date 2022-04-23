Watch
Nevada court wants to answer public employee-lawmakers issue

David Calvert/AP
FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo is the Nevada Assembly meeting on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev. The Nevada Supreme Court said Thursday, April 21, 2022 that is is calling for more fact-finding hearings by a lower court judge on a Nevada Policy Research Institute lawsuit on whether public employees who are elected to the state's part-time Legislature, be able to make the law and also enforce the law? The Nevada Constitution says a person can't serve two elected offices or in multiple branches of government at the same time. (David Calvert via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 7:24 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 22:24:27-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court wants to finally settle a question that has hung for decades over public employees who are elected to the state’s part-time Legislature: Should a person who makes the law also enforce the law?

The seven-member court unanimously called Thursday for additional fact-finding hearings by a lower court on a Nevada Policy Research Institute lawsuit that would unseat two Republicans and seven Democrats, including the two top Democrats in the Legislature.

The Nevada Constitution says a person can't serve two elected offices or in multiple branches of government at the same time. Thursday's ruling authored by Justice James Hardesty calls separation-of-powers too important to have to keep arguing over and over.

