Nevada communities honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Hundreds of veterans, families, elected officials, and community members gathered at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day.

Ceremonies were planned around Nevada as communities paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. Thousands of flags were placed near the graves of fallen service members as part of the annual tradition.

Gov. Joe Lombardo attended the ceremony, speaking to a room full of attendees who solemnly heard him address the sacrifices made by military members and their families.

"Behind every headstone is a story — a son, a daughter, a husband, a wife, a parent, a friend. These were lives of promise, lives of courage, lives of service," Lombardo said.

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