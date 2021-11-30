Watch
Nevada casinos report $1.2B in October gaming wins

Las Vegas Strip scenic shot
Posted at 6:48 AM, Nov 30, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board reports casinos won more than $1.2 billion in October as gaming continues its recovery amid the pandemic.

Casinos in Clark County led the way in reported winnings with $1.05 billion being collected and resorts on the Las Vegas Strip accounted for $702 million of that total.

Compared to last October, Nevada went up nearly 49% in gaming wins this year as several visitors continue to return to Las Vegas.

And overall the Silver State's gaming total is up 56% from July 2021 through October 2021.

