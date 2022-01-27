Nevada casinos report $1.1B in gaming wins to close out December 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board reports casinos won more than $1.1 billion in December as gaming numbers continue to increase amid the pandemic.

Casinos in Clark County led the way in reported winnings with $998 million being collected and resorts on the Las Vegas Strip accounted for $650 million of that total.

Compared to last December, Nevada went up 68% in gaming wins this year as several visitors continue to return to Las Vegas.

And overall the Silver State's gaming total is up 60% from July 2021 through December 2021.