Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues warning about cannabis products treated with 'unapproved pesticide'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has issued a warning to consumers to avoid certain batches of cannabis products treated with an unapproved pesticide.

In a Public Health and Safety Bulletin released on Saturday, the CCB announced the discovery of cannabis products treated with an unapproved pesticide, Ethephon, at Circle S Farms LLC. This is the second batch of productsdiscovered to be treated with pesticides.

The affected products include the strains, Apple Fritter, Double OG Sour, Kush Mints, Kobe and Zummy Bears.

According to the CCB, there is no reason to believe the cannabis sales facilities or cannabis testing facilities knew about the use of Ethephon since it is not on the list of pesticides the testing facilities must look for.

The affected batches were sold between March 23 and April 21 at the following facilities:



Circle S Farms LLC DBA CannaStarz, 631 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (License #00170400460138702033)

MMOF Vegas Retail Inc. DBA MedMen, 4503 Paradise Rd suite 210-240, Las Vegas, NV 89169 (License #04045523128584413069)

Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary LLC, 2520 S Maryland Pkwy #2, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (License #24344359150856320396)

Desert Aire Wellness LLC DBA 420 Sahara, 420 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 (License #25729455103203031356)

Clark NMSD LLC DBA The Sanctuary, 2113 Las Vegas Blvd N, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 (License #42964757214640794936)

Silver Sage Wellness LLC, 4626 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (License #48309202150183437033)

Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians DBA NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, 1235 Paiute Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89106 (License #59067229320122936181)

Elko Band Colony of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada DBA Newe Dispensary, 1555 Shoshone Cir, Elko, NV 89801 (License #80349197231000976067)

All cannabis products sold should have a product label on or with the packaging. The name of the cultivation facility, batch and lot numbers can be found on the label near the top of the product.

The listed sales facilities are requested to display this bulletin in a conspicuous location on their premises for 30 days, to ensure their customers are aware of this information.

There are no known reports of illness at this time.