Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues bulletin about products treated with 'unapproved pesticide'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has issued a public health and safety bulletin, advising consumers to avoid or take caution when consuming certain cannabis products that were treated with an "unapproved pesticide."

In the release, the CCB says they were notified that the pesticide, Ethephon, was found in over 117 infused edible products, 41 infused pre-roll products, and 221 solvent-based concentrates.

Ethephon, which is a plant growth regulator, has been identified by the National Library of Medicine as a toxic chemical that can directly impact liver functioning. The report says that consumption of products affected by Ethephone can cause dizziness, weakness, skin ulcers, and heart and liver-related diseases.

The cannabis was said to be treated with the pesticide at the local cultivation facility, Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions, LLC.

Officials say all cannabis products properly sold by a licensed cannabis sales facility should have a product label on the packing, which should include the name of the cultivation facility and the harvest date.

To determine if you have purchased or consumed the affected product, please refer to the CCB's provided product list and refer to the product's item number and production run.