Nevada, California get more snow from new winter storm

(AP) — Rain and snow fell across Southern California on Monday while the northern half of the state turned windy and cold behind the weather system.

The California Highway Patrol escorted Interstate 5 traffic over Tejon Pass north Los Angeles due to snow. Chains were required for travel on several other Southern California mountain routes.

The low-pressure system moved into Northern California on Sunday, leaving blustery and cold conditions in its wake as it moved south.

Frost and freeze warnings were issued for parts of the coast and the interior.

The storm was modest compared to the atmospheric river-fueled storms that pounded California from late December to the middle of this month.

In the Eastern Sierra, the storm added a few inches of snow at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort, which reported its totals so far this season are nearly 43 feet (13 meters) at its summit and 32 feet (9.8 meters) at the main lodge.

Across the state line, temperatures dipped below zero across parts of northern Nevada early Monday, including minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 25 Celsius) in Elko. The National Weather Service in Reno warned lows Monday night into Tuesday "could be the coldest some locations have seen in five to 10 years."

"Wind chills may reach -20 to -35 degrees F (-29 to -37 C) Monday night in the High Sierra," the service said. "Exposed skin could rapidly see frostbite in these conditions."

Seven inches (18 cm) of new snow was reported early Monday at the Mount Rose ski resort on the edge of Reno and 12 inches (30 cm) at Heavenly ski resort at Lake Tahoe.