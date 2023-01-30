Snowy morning in Las Vegas leads to a few closures, delays

(KTNV) — It was an eventful morning on the streets of Las Vegas with the arrival of a late-January snowfall.

With the snow came a few road closures and advisories, including the shut down of the Red Rock Scenic Loop "due to hazardous winter weather conditions," the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported.

Officials at Mt. Charleston advised the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway would have a delayed opening on Monday "to plow the lot due to snow accumulation."

Those planning to explore Mt. Charleston should remember 4-wheel drive and chains or snow tires are required on all roads in the Spring Mountains, officials advised.

Areas about 3,000 feet in elevation were most likely to get a sprinkling of the white stuff, KTNV meteorologists reported.

Viewers shared photos of snow falling in the southeast valley, near Boulder City, and in Pahrump.

This break from Las Vegas' typical winter weather will be short-lived, the KTNV team says. Snowfall in the valley is likely to cut off around 12 p.m.