Nevada Air National Guard deployed to support Operation Epic Fury

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — The 152nd Airlift Wing, the Nevada Air National Guard deployed a contingent of Airmen Tuesday in support of Operation Epic Fury, according to the Nevada National Guard.

“Nevada is praying for the brave members of the Nevada National Guard at this time,” said Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo. “Our state’s Guardsmen are truly the best in the nation and have received extensive training in the mission sets included in this callup. Throughout its 79-year history, the Nevada Air National Guard has deployed troops around the world in defense of our nation.”

The airlift wing in Reno works to provide rapid global mobility airlift, fire suppression in support of the U.S. Forest Service and mission support.

“The High Rollers of the Nevada Air National Guard and our Soldiers overseas are trained, ready and equipped to answer the nation's call,” said Maj. Gen. D. Rodger Waters, Nevada Adjutant General. “For myself, and the majority of the force remaining home, our thoughts and prayers are with our Nevada Air and Army Guard brothers and sisters overseas, and the families they leave behind during this time.”

Due to security reasons, the Nevada National Guard has not provided any additional details.

