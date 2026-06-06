LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Neon Museum is adding two iconic artifacts from the Mirage to its collection: the Mirage Lagoon Sign and a volcano fire shooter.

The lagoon sign weighs 400 pounds and stretches 13 feet across. It still has its original paint and lighting. Creators built the sign in September 2008, and it once sat inside the famous volcano attraction along Las Vegas Boulevard.

Aaron Berger, executive director and CEO of the Neon Museum, described how the fire shooter once worked.

WATCH | Neon Museum unveils iconic Mirage volcano artifacts in its newest Las Vegas collection

Neon Museum unveils iconic Mirage volcano artifacts in its newest Las Vegas collection

"This fire shooter is, would actually lift up out of the ground at a 45 degree angle and shoot flames 30 feet into the air," Berger said.

The lagoon sign now sits next to one of the custom-built volcano fire shooters.

Museum leaders say the display highlights a major shift in the Las Vegas tourism industry. Desmond Stevens, who helped design Mirage signage, called the volcano's impact far-reaching.

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"A city changer, really a industry changer, in fact," Stevens said.

The Mirage Volcano changed the Strip forever on November 22, 1989, when tourists and locals experienced the first massive free outdoor spectacle on Las Vegas Boulevard. The show featured choreographed music and lights and entertained millions of people over three decades. Its legacy brought entertainment right onto the sidewalks of Las Vegas Boulevard.

For Stevens, seeing the artifacts preserved brings back memories of the project.

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"A bit nostalgic actual, it was such an unusual project with so many colorful characters, particularly one, the owner. It brings back a lot of memories," Stevens said.

Berger reflected on the emotional connection many people have with the Mirage.

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"The mirage has a special part in a lot of peoples hearts," Berger said.

The artifacts now have a permanent home at the Neon Museum, where visitors can relive the memories.

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