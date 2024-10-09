Watch Now
Neon Museum to relight Debbie Reynold's Hollywood and Casino "Debbie" sign

After nearly three decades, the sign will be relit
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) After nearly three decades, Debbie Reynold's sign will be relit Wednesday evening.

The fuchsia 24-foot-long piece will be brought back to life by the YESCO Conservation Fund and through Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, the Debbie Reynolds Estate and other donors.

October 9 also marks the anniversary of the Debbie Reynolds showroom opening.

Those who purchase admission tickets to The Neon Museum on October 9 from 6 – 7 p.m. will witness the sign’s relighting. The ticket includes a $10, non-refundable donation to the museum’s sign conservation funds

The project marks the first application of the YESCO Conservation Fund, part of the museum's initiative to maintain, repair and improve signs in the museum’s collection.

