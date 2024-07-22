Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel sign to be restored at The Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A restoration project for an iconic piece of Las Vegas history will be underway at The Neon Museum beginning July 24.

If you lived or came to Las Vegas in the '90s, you may remember the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel & Casino and its 24-foot-long fuchsia sign that displayed the namesake of the hotel's founder — Hollywood and Las Vegas legend, Debbie Reynolds.

The sign lives on — along with other famous pieces — at The Neon Museum, and on Wednesday the museum will begin the process of restoring and relighting this piece of history.

A crane will be moving the Debbie Reynolds sign into the Neon Boneyard.

The Neon Museum said this is made possible through a collaboration with YESCO — the company responsible for many of Las Vegas' most recognizable signs over the decades — and other donors like the Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Estate.

This restoration project is the first application of the YESCO Conservation Fund, which was created to honor The Neon Museum's 10th anniversary and commitment to maintain, repair, and improve the signs in their collection.

