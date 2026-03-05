Nellis Air Force Base plays key role as U.S. military engages in Middle East conflict

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Retired Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, former commander of the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, says the installation is playing a significant behind-the-scenes role as U.S. forces engage in the Middle East.

Novotny said weapons officers — graduates and products of Nellis — are either currently stationed at the base or deployed in the field, likely assisting in the day-to-day planning and execution of operations in the Middle East.

"I think it's important — you know — we're so special in Las Vegas to live near what I like to call, and probably what most people in the Department of War call, a real center of tactical and operational excellence," Novotny said.

"And so what's going on right now is there are weapons officers, so graduates and products of Nellis Air Force Base, that are either currently at Nellis now or they're out in the field right now that are more than likely assisting in the day-to-day planning and the execution of the operations in the Middle East," Novotny said.

For military families in Southern Nevada, Novotny said those still stateside are fully focused on supporting those who are deployed.

"Every single person in uniform right now is really focused on doing the best they can to keep those people that are actively fighting or deployed over there first and foremost in their mind," Novotny said.

"So we, as brothers and sisters, they're doing a lot of support that's happening," Novotny said.

Novotny said airmen at Nellis are also being called upon for their expertise, with planning, consulting, and potential deployment of personnel to assist in rear echelon planning areas.

"I would say the other thing that's going on is there's probably a lot of airmen at Nellis that are being tapped into for their expertise. So there's a lot of planning that's probably going on, a lot of consulting that's going on. There's probably some people that are being tapped on the shoulder to go over and assist, whether that is in kind of rear echelon planning areas or those kinds of activities," Novotny said.

Novotny also noted that Nellis' Red Flag exercises serve as the ultimate proving ground, where U.S. and allied pilots train, test new systems, and sharpen tactics against simulated enemy threats. He said many of those skills are now being put to use in the Middle East.

