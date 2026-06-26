Nellis Air Force Base now publicly identifying as US Air Force Warfare Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Las Vegas locals were surprised on Thursday to find that the military installation formerly known as Nellis Air Force Base is now publicly being called the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

A post on the former Nellis Air Force Base Facebook account proclaimed: "Same mission. Expanded focus."

"This account will now represent the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center—the Air Force's premier war-fighting enterprise," the post stated. "We'll continue bringing you stories, mission highlights and behind-the-scenes looks from across Nellis AFB and USAFWC wings while better connecting our audience to the mission, vision and priorities that drive us."

The change was reflected on the base's social media platforms on Thursday afternoon and prompted questions — most notably, why?

According to additional comments shared by the official account, the change was made to reflect the broader scope of work undertaken by the multiple wings and organizations that make up the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center — some of which, it was noted, are located beyond the base itself.

"By broadening our coverage, we can better showcase how these organizations contribute to the mission and provide a more complete picture of the Air Force's premier warfighting enterprise," a spokesperson stated.

Notably, on Wednesday, Republicans on the House panel that controls military funding voted to formally endorse changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

The vote means three of four committees with influence over defense policy have now voted in favor of the name change, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported.

The Pentagon has been using the "Department of War" name since last September.