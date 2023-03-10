Nellis Air Force Base issuing noise advisory ahead of training exercises

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley skies near Nellis Air Force Base are going to be a little noisier than normal from March 12 to March 24.

Base officials are issuing a noise advisory ahead of red flag training exercises.

The exercise, known as Red Flag 23-2, will welcome nearly 100 aircraft that are scheduled to leave Nellis twice a day and remain in the air for up to five hours at a time. Saturday launches will be rescheduled to Sunday out of respect for Israeli Air Force participants' observation of the Sabbath.

Members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Air National Guard are also expected to participate.

The exercise is at Nellis Air Force Base on the Nevada Test and Training Range, a premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace just north of Las Vegas.

Nellis has hosted Red Flag exercises since 1975.