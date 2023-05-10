Nellis Air Force Base issues advisory ahead of emergency medical exercises

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellis Air Force Base officials said the community could see more and more emergency vehicles going to and from the base on Thursday.

That's because the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and community emergency service teams are conducting emergency medical exercises at the base.

"These exercises test interoperability between agencies and ensure efficient and coordinated response to emergency scenarios," said Felix Acevedo, VASNHS emergency manager. "It's critical that we are able to work together to respond to situations that impact our community; whether they are civilian, military, or veteran."

During Operation Dark Cloud, base officials said simulated patients will arrive on Nellis' flight line where medical professionals will assess and then coordinate their transport to identified National Disaster Medical System hospitals throughout Clark County.

Base officials said the exercise was developed to test and evaluate Southern Nevada's patient reception capabilities and is conducted at least once every three years.