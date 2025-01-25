NDOT warns drivers to plan ahead for overnight closure on Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NDOT is planning an overnight closure of the southbound lanes on Interstate 15 and associated ramps on Monday, Jan. 27.

They will install an overhead sign that will provide directional guidance to Harry Reid International Airport, Interstate 215 and southbound Interstate 15 lanes.

The lanes will close at 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.



Southbound I-15 closed from Russell Road to I-215

from Russell Road to I-215 Southbound I-15 ramp to eastbound I-215 ramp closed

Southbound I-15 collector-distributor road access to eastbound I-215 maintained

