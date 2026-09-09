NDOT hosting public meeting Wednesday about I-15 improvements along the Las Vegas and California state line

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The I-15 corridor at the Nevada and California state line is a vital connector between the Las Vegas Metro area and Southern California. During peak travel times over holiday weekends, the area can see traffic backups for several miles.

Now, NDOT wanted to hear from you about how the stretch can be improved. They're asking for public input in order to identify the long term needs of the area. That feedback, they said, will help identify issues that may not appear in technical data but affect people's daily lives. It will also help them understand local priorities.

One of the reasons the improvements along the corridor would be so critical is that there are major growth pressures emerging. Clark County may need an additional 5,800 acres of commercial land by 2050, and the area south of Sloan is one of the strongest opportunities to support that economic demand.

If large scale development moves forward, traffic demand would also exceed what the current three lane configuration can accommodate. That, NDOT says, means proactive planning needs to begin now.

WATCH|NDOT wants to hear from you about the I15 corridor between Las Vegas and the California state line

I-15 Improvement Input

"We're evaluating ways to improve safety and mobility, address current and future demand, and support plan and potential development," said an NDOT spokesperson during an August board meeting. "We have Bright Line coming in, we have the developments at Jean and Prim, and we're evaluating out how all of this will impact the corridor. We want to be very careful and very strategic on how we plan this corridor because we have no redundancy in it and we want to make sure that it functions."

NDOT is hosting a public, in-person meeting Wednesday for the first opportunity to hear any comments or concerns directly from the community. It's being held at the South Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas from 4 to 7 p.m., with the formal presentation starting at 5:30 p.m.

If you're unable to attend, you can submit comments online at I15StatelineSloan.com through September 25th.

NDOT says, the study determines that improvements are necessary, the next ,ajor step will be to start the environmental clearance process. Once that clearance is achieved, NDOT will develop a plan based on available funding. Construction timelines will vary based on the size and complexity of each improvement, with larger corridor-wide improvements likely to be built in multiple phases over the course of several years.