NDOT director 'won't continue' her role when Joe Lombardo assumes Nevada governor's office

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation will have a new director when Governor-elect Joe Lombardo takes office in January.

Kristina Swallow announced she "won't be continuing in my role" as director of the department after Gov. Steve Sisolak leaves office.

Some personal news… I am sad to share that I won’t be continuing in my role as the Director at @nevadadot in the next administration. It has been an absolute honor to serve the last 4 years and I’m incredibly grateful to @GovSisolak for the opportunity. 1/12 — Kristina Swallow (@DesertSwallow) December 21, 2022

"We have done some truly great things in the last 4 years," Swallow stated in a Twitter thread announcing her departure.

During her tenure, Swallow says NDOT updated it Strategic Highway Safety Plan "to expressly include equity and focus on speed," developed processes to prioritize safety improvements including wrong-way driver alert systems and passing and climbing lanes, and developed a process to help Nevadans create their own local road safety plans.

More than 233 road projects were approved over three fiscal years with Swallow as director, she said, adding "...I should note we're in the early design phases of several projects that will be transformative when complete."

Swallow's announcement came the same day Elisa Cafferata announced her resignation as director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, known to most as DETR.

Cafferata was appointed acting director in August of 2020 and led the department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, DETR faced a backlog of over 800,000 initial claims for regular unemployment benefits and over 750,000 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, Cafferata said. Despite this, she says the department processed more than 2 million unemployment claims during her tenure.

