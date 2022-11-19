Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces transition team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo announced his transition team and working committees on Wednesday, ahead of taking office in January.

In a news release, Lombardo said, “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today... This team consists of trusted experts in their fields who are committed to helping us successfully transition from the campaign to the Lombardo administration.”

The chair of the committee will be Ryan Erwin, a political strategist and founder of RedRock Strategies, who also released a statement in a news release.

“I’m honored to lead Governor-Elect Lombardo’s transition team and working committees. Together, we’ve assembled an accomplished team of individuals who are ready to ensure an efficient and effective transition for the Lombardo administration,” Erwin said. “Our transition team and working committees will provide invaluable experience and insight as we set Nevada up for success.”

Members of the Lombardo Transition Team include key government, business, and community leaders from across Nevada.

Chair Ryan Erwin , Founder of RedRock Strategies

, Founder of RedRock Strategies Donna Lombardo , First Lady-Designate

, First Lady-Designate Jeremy Aguero , Principal Analyst with Applied Analysis

, Principal Analyst with Applied Analysis Dr. Tony Alamo , Physician and Former Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission

, Physician and Former Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission Heidi Seevers Gansert , State Senate Republican Leader

, State Senate Republican Leader P.K. O'Neil, State Assembly Republican Leader

State Assembly Republican Leader Dr. J.J. Goicoechea , Eureka County Commissioner

, Eureka County Commissioner Peter Guzman , President and CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce

, President and CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce Dallas Haun , Chairman of Nevada State Bank

, Chairman of Nevada State Bank Mark Hutchison , Attorney and Former Nevada Lieutenant Governor

, Attorney and Former Nevada Lieutenant Governor Ben Kieckhefer, Nevada Gaming Commissioner and Former Nevada State Senator

Nevada Gaming Commissioner and Former Nevada State Senator Pauline Lee , Attorney and Keystone Corporation Board Member

, Attorney and Keystone Corporation Board Member Dwayne McClinton , Governor Affairs Director at Southwest Gas

, Governor Affairs Director at Southwest Gas Tina Quigley , President and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce

Erwin also announced Governor-Elect Lombardo’s working committees for the transition team, which will include: Agriculture, Ranching and Mining; Economic and Workforce Development; Education; Energy, Land, and Wildlife; General Policy; Government Reform; Healthcare; Public Safety, Corrections, and Law Enforcement; Real Estate, Housing, and Construction; Gaming and Tourism; and Water.

In a news release, the team announced that working committee members, along with inaugural committee plans, will be announced in the coming days and weeks.