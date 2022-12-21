Elisa Cafferata Resigns as Director of DETR

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elisa Cafferata, Director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation announced her resignation Wednesday. The resignation goes into effect on January 2, 2023. Cafferata was appointed as the Acting Director of DETR on August 6, 2020, and has been leading the department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She stated, "Serving the state of Nevada as the Director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has truly been an honor and a privilege. I joined the team at the height of the pandemic, and I have been impressed with the level of service and dedication of the DETR staff every single day. I am grateful to Governor Sisolak for this opportunity to lead."

During the pandemic, the DETR faced a backlog of over 800,000 initial claims for regular unemployment benefits and over 750,000 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits. Despite this, the department processed over 2 million unemployment claims in total.