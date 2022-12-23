NDOT director releases resignation statement on Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kristina Swallow officially resigned from the Nevada Department of Transportation on Thursday.

Some personal news… I am sad to share that I won’t be continuing in my role as the Director at @nevadadot in the next administration. It has been an absolute honor to serve the last 4 years and I’m incredibly grateful to @GovSisolak for the opportunity. 1/12 — Kristina Swallow (@DesertSwallow) December 21, 2022

Cafferata was appointed as the Acting Director of DETR on August 6, 2020, and has been leading the department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, the DETR faced a backlog of over 800,000 initial claims for regular unemployment benefits and over 750,000 initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

Despite this, the department processed over 2 million unemployment claims in total.