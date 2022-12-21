DETR announces 'updated security measures' to unemployment claim portals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — DETR's Employment Security Division announced an update to security measures in its Unemployment Insurance portal on Wednesday.

DETR said in a news release that the updates were "to protect the identity of claimants and continue to keep accounts safe and secure from potential fraud."

Active or new unemployment claimants will be required to log into their existing ID.me accounts or complete a new identity verification with ID.me upon every entry before accessing the Claimant Self-Service portal. Once claimants complete this security measure, they’ll be able to log in directly to their accounts as usual, according to DETR.

"Unemployment Insurance staff believes this will strengthen protections against fraudulent and imposter claim attempts and keep legitimate accounts secure," the release read.

The update is scheduled to be completed on the evening of December 28, 2022.

Steps to follow:



Active unemployment claimants will go to ui.nv.gov as they normally would

Click on the “For UI Claimants” tab

Click on the “File A UI Claim” button

Enter their claimant self-service credentials to sign into their UI account

They will then see the following screen upon every entry:

DETR

Click on either the green “Sign in with ID.me” button or the “ID.me Create an account” button

Enter ID.me account credentials and follow the prompts presented in the ID.me portal or create a new ID.me account to verify their identity

Choose how to verify identity to pick a “Self-Service” option or a direct option to go straight to a Trusted Referee “Video Chat Agent”

Claimant UI account self-service credentials will not be the same as their ID.me credentials

Once the claimant has logged in with ID.me each time, they will be redirected back to their UI claimant self-service account and will have full access as usual

For questions regarding this change to the login process or if additional assistance is needed, claimants may contact the telephone Claim Center line at (775) 684-0350 or (702) 486-0350, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.