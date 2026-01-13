NDOT considers new wildlife signage on US 95 after fatal burro crash

The Nevada Department of Transportation is reviewing the possibility of adding new wildlife signage on US 95 near Corn Creek and Snow Mountain, following a fatal crash involving a wild burro two weeks ago.

The agency released a statement on the matter that reads in part: "NDOT's District 1 is reviewing the area and evaluating additional signage, though any changes require further review and available funding. There is no set timeline at this time."

The announcement comes two weeks after the tragic death of 59-year-old David Gene Aughinbaugh. Investigators say he died after crashing into a wild burro near Corn Creek.

Since then, his wife Kimberly has been fighting for traffic safety changes in the area. She said she won't stop advocating for new signage or lighting in the area.

"I don't want him to be the motorcycle rider who lost his life to a wild burro. I want his name to carry on a legacy that's going to try to keep other people safe and other families safe as they travel this long, dark stretch of road," Kimberly Aughinbaugh said.

Aughinbaugh's funeral services will be held Jan. 25.

