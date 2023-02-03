NDOT: Bridge work debris has not impacted drivers, nor damaged pavement

Have you been avoiding the I-15 lately? NDOT is now in phase two of the dropicana project. Crews have been removing debris from the Tropicana bridge work.

So far NDOT has not received any reports of crashes or damages to vehicles.

NDOT says all debris has been picked up from their work on the bridge. And signage has been clarified to avoid confusion for drivers. It's now up to drivers to take it slow.

The transporation department has had a long list of moving parts when it comes to the dropicana project. And after phase one, came clean-up.

Some Channel 13 viewers reached out to our newsroom about their concerns over debris and rough spots on the highway.

Lynette Russell, project manager with NDOT says there's no chance any remaining debris is left to fall or create a problem. And there's no damage to existing pavement.

"We moved into phase 2 when we took down part of the bridge, the tropicana bridge of the flyover. Right now we're finishing up the removals - things we can remove without having a bunch of lanes closed. And then we'll start reconstructing and putting the bridge back together," said Russell.

She says motorists have been driving on the original tropicana bridge built back in the 60's. The new bridge has a clean joint between both sides - so there shouldn't be any worries for drivers experiencing debris.

Despite the phone calls Channel 13 had about the road, Steven Forry might be one that hasn’t experienced any of that.

“It’s pretty smooth. Traffic control seems to be communicating pretty well with us. Seems to going pretty good,” said Forry.

He says he likes taking the freeway late at night when there’s a lot less traffic. Not everyone can do the same.

But as for the uneven pavement complaints - NDOT does plan on resurfacing the dropicana project area in the last phase when the project is fully complete.

In the meantime, for those getting on the i-15 and wondering what happening…

“one of things you’ll notice about the i-15 is, is there’s no southbound offramp. And there won’t be until about 9 months,” said Russell.

She says stays stay awake, stay alert and go slow.

You can now download the i-15 tropicana app to stay up to date on the latest with road work. And to also be advised of future closures.