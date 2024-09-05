NDOC to swap inmates between Ely State and High Desert State prisons

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — Ely State Prison is Nevada's highest maximum-security institution, but that will change soon.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) announced a change in custody levels between Ely State and High Desert State near Las Vegas.

Why is NDOC doing this? The department said the change is to "better align" with their safety mission. As it stands now, High Desert State Prison is a medium-security institution that can hold up to 4,100 inmates — Ely State can only hold up to 1,183.

High Desert State Prison is also newer, opening on Sept. 1, 2000, whereas Ely State opened in 1989.

So, in addition to the space and newer features, High Desert also has a larger staff. It is for these reasons that NDOC said they are redesignating High Desert as a maximum security prison and transitioning Ely State to medium security.

NDOC said offenders at Ely State will be moved to High Desert, and a selection of offenders at High Desert will, in turn, be moved to Ely State.

Furthermore, NDOC said High Desert State Prison has higher perimeter security standards and is closer to outside law enforcement and medical services should the need arise.

“The safety of our officers, staff and offenders is paramount to our mission as a Department,” said Director James Dzurenda. “This move will allow us to increase our security within the institutions to better protect offenders [and] serve the communities that trust us to keep them safe.”

The corrections department is withholding the dates of the transfers for safety and security reasons.

NDOC said their officers undergo consistent Peace Officer Safety Training for all custody levels due to the transition of offenders between institutions for reasons like medical care, court appearances, and more. They said peace officers refresh their training annually.