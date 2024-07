ELY, Nev. (KTNV) — Three inmates are dead and nine are injured following an altercation at Ely State Prison, the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) said.

The altercation happened on Tuesday.

NDOC said no officers were injured, and the nine inmates who were have been transported for treatment.

Ely State Prison is currently on lockdown.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.