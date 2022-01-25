Watch
World stock shares are mixed ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting

John Minchillo/AP
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks have fallen sharply so far this year as the market readies for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to try to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 09:55:03-05

European stocks are higher after a day of steep losses in Asia. Markets are waiting to hear from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell after a two-day policy meeting.

Other factors adding to uncertainty are the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine and concern over coronavirus outbreaks. Japan has expanded the number of areas observing special precautions to slow the spread of infections as the omicron variant of coronavirus surges.

On Monday, a late buying spree pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to a 0.3% gain after pulling it out of so-called correction territory. It was a drop of 10% or more from its recent high.

U.S. stocks changed rapidly as fears of inflation persisted. Investors fearing a tightening by the Fed saw stocks trying to claw "their way back from a massive Monday liquidation," as Edward Moya, senior market analyst of the Americas at Oanda told CNN Business.

