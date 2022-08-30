Trump's Truth Social Android app not approved on Google Play store

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claims that Google is holding up the process of getting the app approved for download via the Google Play store for Android devices, but Google disagrees with that assertion.

According to a Google spokesperson, the search giant hasn't approved Trump's social media app for the Play Store because there is insufficient content moderation which doesn't meet its standards, Axios reported.

While Nunes claims that he doesn't know "what's taking them so long," Google said that Truth Social staff has since worked behind the scenes to try and comply, and the company said, "Last week Truth Social wrote back acknowledging our feedback and saying [sic] that they are working on addressing these issues.”

Google's content moderation policy includes efforts to stop physical threats on apps and incitements to violence.

A spokesperson for Google told CNN, "On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play."

Nunes said on Friday that the app had "great success working with Apple. With Google, we're just waiting."

While Android apps can be downloaded from many sources, unlike Apple's mobile operating systems, Truth Social does not appear to offer Android downloads through its website. A download link on the website only redirects to its placement on the Apple Store.