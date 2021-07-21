Watch
Taco Bell says it's experiencing a national ingredient shortage

Wilfredo Lee/AP
In this Friday, April 19, 2019 photo, travelers look at a menu at a Taco Bell restaurant inside Miami International Airport in Miami. Yum Brands, which operates Taco Bell, reports financial results Wednesday, May 1. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 14:06:07-04

For the past year and a half, supply chains across the world have been disrupted by mandated shutdowns and worker shortages, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest victim of supply chain disruption? Taco Bell.

According to a banner alert seen Wednesday on its website, the fast food giant is currently experiencing a "national ingredient shortage."

"Sorry if we can't feed your current crave," the banner reads. "Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items."

It's unclear which items have been limited due to the shortage, and Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, according to social media posts curated by the blog Eat This, Not That!, customers have reported that their local restaurants are experiencing shortages in chicken, beef, hot sauce and specialty items like the "Naked Chicken Chalupa."

In a statement to CBS News, Taco Bell attributed the shortages to "transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry."

CNN reports that Taco Bell is just the latest fast food chain to experience supply chain issues. The outlet reports that Chick-fila-A is limiting the number of sauce packets it hands out, and Starbucks has apologized to customers for shortages in oat milk.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

