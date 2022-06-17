Surveillance video captures car crashing into Massachusetts Trump store

Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating an incident involving a car crashing into a store that sells former President Donald Trump merchandise.

Easton police said on Thursday, just after 5 p.m., they were notified of a car crashing into a building.

Once on scene, they found a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta inside the New England for Trump store.

Surveillance video captured the moment the car crashed into the store, which Easton police shared on their Facebook page.

Police said the driver of the car, a 45-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A store employee who was inside the shop when the crash happened was not injured, police said.