Rundown: How the week ended for investors and the economy

Wall Street trading closed lower than expected by the end of the week after a report showed inflation is slowing. It wasn't slowing as much as investors had hoped.

The weakness in the market came after the U.S. government released a report showing how prices at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier.

It's a slowdown compared to October, but worse than economists expected.

High inflation, along with the Federal Reserve's economy-crunching response to it, have been the main reasons for the stock market's painful tumble this year.

By Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday, marking its first losing week in the last three.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 305.02 points, or 0.9%, to 33,476.46.

The Nasdaq fell 77.39 points, or 0.7%, to 11,004.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.63 points, or 1.2%, to 1,796.66.

Overall this week:

The S&P 500 was down 137.32 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow was down 953.42 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq was down 456.88 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 was down 96.18 points, or 5.1%.

Overall this year: