Mother of children who were found dead is deemed competent to stand trial

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell has been found fit to stand trial and will be arraigned for the murder of her children and ex-husband next week.

The order Monday from the Seventh Judicial District Court in Idaho stated the competency of Vallow Daybell has been restored nearly 10 months after she was found unfit to stand trial and committed to a mental health facility.

An arraignment for Vallow Daybell will be held April 19 at 1 p.m. at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Vallow Daybell is charged with the murder of two of her children — Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow — as well as her ex-husband Charles Vallow, and her current husband's former wife Tammy Daybell.

The two children went missing under suspicious circumstances in 2019, shortly after Vallow Daybell married Chad Daybell and their former spouses died.

The children's bodies were found buried in June 2020 at an Idaho property owned by Chad, officials said.

Chad is also charged in connection with the deaths of the children and his former wife, but not Charles Vallow. He is facing the death penalty.

This story was first reported by Jeff Tavss at KSTU in Salt Lake City.