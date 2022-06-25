President Biden signs gun safety bill following mass shootings

President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan gun safety bill on Saturday that passed through Congress this week following a growing number of mass shootings, including at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The bill passed the House with mainly Democratic support. The bill passed by a 234-193 margin with 14 Republicans joining all 220 Democrats in passage.

The Senate approved the bill late Thursday by a 65-34 margin. While the bill had the support of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 14 other GOP members, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy encouraged House Republicans to vote against it.

“Lives will be saved,” Biden said. “Their message to us was to do something. Well today, we did.”

The bill had opposition from the National Rifle Association.

The legislation will include the following: